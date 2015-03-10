Cable One Taps Coyle as CFO

CableOne said Tuesday that it has selected cable veteran Kevin Coyle as chief financial officer, part of recent moves by the mid-sized MSO as it readies itself for its spinoff as a separate publicly traded company this summer.

Cable One parent Graham Holdings announced last year that it would spin off Cable One as a separate company. In the past several months it has beefed up its management team, promoting chief operating officer Julie Laulis to president and COO and Alan Silverman as senior VP, general counsel and secretary.

In the newly created position, Coyle will oversee accounting, reporting, finance and investor relations activities. He has more than 30 years of financial and operations experience. Prior to joining Cable One, he served as CFO of Elauwit Networks. Coyle has also served as Treasurer and CFO at Jones Intercable until it was sold to Comcast Communications. Coyle has been the CEO of two startup companies and the CFO of two others – both in telecom and high tech fields. In the past five years, he has performed strategic planning for Charter Communications and Comcast Communications in their Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) and business sales areas.

