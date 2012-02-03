Cable Newsers Schedule Nevada Caucus Coverage
Cable news networks have lined up coverage as the GOP race
heads west to the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.
Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and John King will anchor
coverage from CNN's Election Center beginning at 7 p.m. ET following The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer.
Don Lemon will anchor a live edition of CNN
Newsroom at 11 p.m.
On MSNBC, Hardball
host Chris Matthews will lead live coverage of the results from 8-10:30 p.m. ET
with Chuck Todd, NBC News chief White House correspondent and political
director. MSNBC contributor Michael Smerconish will lead coverage before that
from 6-8 p.m.
Bret Baier will be at the desk for Fox News with a one-hour
live special at 10 p.m. ET and cut-ins during the net's regular Saturday
primetime programming before that.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.