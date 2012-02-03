Cable Newsers Schedule Nevada Caucus Coverage

Cable news networks have lined up coverage as the GOP race

heads west to the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and John King will anchor

coverage from CNN's Election Center beginning at 7 p.m. ET following The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer.

Don Lemon will anchor a live edition of CNN

Newsroom at 11 p.m.

On MSNBC, Hardball

host Chris Matthews will lead live coverage of the results from 8-10:30 p.m. ET

with Chuck Todd, NBC News chief White House correspondent and political

director. MSNBC contributor Michael Smerconish will lead coverage before that

from 6-8 p.m.

Bret Baier will be at the desk for Fox News with a one-hour

live special at 10 p.m. ET and cut-ins during the net's regular Saturday

primetime programming before that.