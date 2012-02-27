Cable Newsers Line Up Arizona, Michigan Primary Coverage

Cable news networks have made plans to air special coverage of

the Arizona and Michigan primary results on Tuesday evening as the four

remaining Republican presidential candidates duke it out in the battleground

states.

MSNBC will air live coverage from 8 p.m. to midnight fronted

by primetime hosts Rachel Maddow, Chris Matthews, Rev. Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz

and Lawrence O'Donnell.

Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and John King

will anchor coverage on CNN beginning at 7 p.m. live from the CNN Election

Center, joined by chief political analyst Gloria Borger and political analyst

David Gergen as well as contributors Paul Begala, Maria Cardona, Alex

Castellanos and Ari Fleischer. The network will also have Candy Crowley at Mitt

Romeny's campaign headquarters, Jim Acosta at Rick Santorum's headquarters and

Joe Johns at Gingrich's.

Fox News will have Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly co-anchoring

coverage of the election returns live from 9 p.m. to midnight with Martha

MacCallum and Bill Hemmer providing coverage of the exit poll numbers.