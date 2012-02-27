Cable Newsers Line Up Arizona, Michigan Primary Coverage
Cable news networks have made plans to air special coverage of
the Arizona and Michigan primary results on Tuesday evening as the four
remaining Republican presidential candidates duke it out in the battleground
states.
MSNBC will air live coverage from 8 p.m. to midnight fronted
by primetime hosts Rachel Maddow, Chris Matthews, Rev. Al Sharpton, Ed Schultz
and Lawrence O'Donnell.
Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and John King
will anchor coverage on CNN beginning at 7 p.m. live from the CNN Election
Center, joined by chief political analyst Gloria Borger and political analyst
David Gergen as well as contributors Paul Begala, Maria Cardona, Alex
Castellanos and Ari Fleischer. The network will also have Candy Crowley at Mitt
Romeny's campaign headquarters, Jim Acosta at Rick Santorum's headquarters and
Joe Johns at Gingrich's.
Fox News will have Bret Baier and Megyn Kelly co-anchoring
coverage of the election returns live from 9 p.m. to midnight with Martha
MacCallum and Bill Hemmer providing coverage of the exit poll numbers.
