Cable News Tweaking Primetime for Hurricane Coverage
Cable news will largely go with its regularly scheduled
primetime programming on Monday while incorporating updates on Hurricane Sandy.
CNN will air Erin
Burnett OutFront, Anderson Cooper 360
and Piers Morgan Tonight as planned,
with Burnett and Cooper reporting from the field in New York for their shows
and PMT. CNN will stay with live
coverage overnight until an undetermined time on Tuesday or Wednesday,
depending on the storm's path.
MSNBC will feature its regular hosts in primetime with Chris
Jansing anchoring special live coverage of storm developments throughout the
night from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
On Fox News, Hannity
will air as normal at 9 p.m. but the rest of the primetime schedule will be adjusted
for storm coverage. TV Newser has the full lineup here.
