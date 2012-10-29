Cable News Tweaking Primetime for Hurricane Coverage

Cable news will largely go with its regularly scheduled

primetime programming on Monday while incorporating updates on Hurricane Sandy.

CNN will air Erin

Burnett OutFront, Anderson Cooper 360

and Piers Morgan Tonight as planned,

with Burnett and Cooper reporting from the field in New York for their shows

and PMT. CNN will stay with live

coverage overnight until an undetermined time on Tuesday or Wednesday,

depending on the storm's path.

MSNBC will feature its regular hosts in primetime with Chris

Jansing anchoring special live coverage of storm developments throughout the

night from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

On Fox News, Hannity

will air as normal at 9 p.m. but the rest of the primetime schedule will be adjusted

for storm coverage. TV Newser has the full lineup here.