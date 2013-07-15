Cable News Ratings: Zimmerman Verdict Draws More Than 10 Million Viewers

More than 10 million people watched cable news as the jury

delivered a "not guilty" verdict in the George Zimmerman trial on Saturday

night, according to Nielsen ratings for July 13.

In the 10-11 p.m. hour, when the verdict was issued, CNN,

HLN, Fox News and MSNBC had a combined audience of 10.59 million viewers. Fox

News was first in total viewers with 3.68 million, followed closely by CNN's

3.4 million. Sister net HLN was third with 2.2 million viewers, followed by

MSNBC, which drew 1.3 million.

CNN was tops in the key demo, however, averaging 1.72 adults

25-54 in the 10 p.m. hour. Fox News drew 1.11 million viewers in the demo, HLN

had 980,000 and MSNBC averaged 510,000.

In late prime from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., the four

networks combined for an audience of 4.2 million viewers, with Fox News again

topping total viewers with 1.57 million and CNN leading with 668,000 viewers in

the25-54 demo.