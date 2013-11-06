Cable News Ratings: Fox News Leads Election Night Coverage

Fox News well outpaced the cable news networks on Election Night 2013, averaging 2.7 million total viewers and 593,000 in the adults 25-54 news demo in primetime, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC was second Tuesday night with both total viewers (1.04 million) and adults 25-54 (244,000), with CNN in third with 664,000 total viewers and 224,000 adults 25-54.

During the 9 p.m. hour, when the Virginia Governor race was called, FNC's The Kelly File drew 2.87 million viewers and 654,000 viewers in the demo, the show's best mark in the demo since its Oct. 7 debut. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was second in both measures at 9 p.m. with 1.27 million total viewers and 313,000 adults 25-54 and CNN's Piers Morgan Live was third with 734,000 and 239,000, respectively.