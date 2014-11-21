Cable News Ratings: Fox News Leads Coverage of Obama’s Immigration Speech

Fox News Channel led the cable news networks in their coverage of President Obama’s speech on Immigration Thursday night.

The network drew 4.29 million viewers from 8-8:18 p.m., far outpacing rivals MSNBC and CNN. MSNBC led CNN among total viewers with 1.76 million, compared to CNN's 1.68 million. In the adults 25-54 news demo, those two nets swapped places with CNN bringing 637,000 to MSNBC’s 320,000. FNC led the demo as well with 958,000 viewers.

Univision led all networks with over 5 million viewers, while fellow Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo drew 1.8 million.