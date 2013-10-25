Cable News Ratings: CNN's 'Blackfish' Tops Fox News, MSNBC

The premiere of the CNN film, Blackfish topped both Fox News and MSNBC from 9-11 p.m. in both the key news demo and younger viewers.

The film, which chronicled the plight of orca whales, averaged 472,000 viewers with adults 25-54, besting FNC's 331,000 and MSNBC's 235,000. With adults 18-49, Blackfish drew 688,000 viewers to FNC's 216,000 and MSNBC's 173,000. Among adults 18-34, CNN posted 471,000, well head of FNC (31,000) and MSNBC (25,000).

Fox News still won those hours in total viewers however, with 1.89 million. CNN had 1.36 million and MSNBC and 867,000.

The special report, Inside Blackfish, following the film drew 231,000 adults 25-54 and 560,000 total viewers, placing second in both measures. CNN said Blackfish was the top-ranked CNN Film this year.