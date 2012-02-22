Cable News Ratings: CNN Leads Coverage of Whitney HoustonFuneral

Most viewers tuning to coverage of Whitney Houston's funeral

on Saturday afternoon watched it on CNN, as the cable news channel averaged 5

million total viewers from 12:15-3:45 p.m.

In comparison, Fox News and CNN sister net HLN were

neck-and-neck for second place with 1.4 million viewers while 709,000 watched on

MSNBC. In the news-targeted adults 25-54 demo, CNN also led with 2.2 million

viewers to HLN's 448,000, FNC's 405,000 and MSNBC's 251,000.

Total viewership peaked from the 1-2 p.m. hour on the cable

news networks, when CNN drew 5.25 million viewers, Fox News had 1.52 million

viewers,HLN saw 1.48 million viewers and MSNBC attracted 813,000

viewers.

Ratings for E! and BET, which also aired funeral coverage,

have not yet been released.