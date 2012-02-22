Cable News Ratings: CNN Leads Coverage of Whitney HoustonFuneral
Most viewers tuning to coverage of Whitney Houston's funeral
on Saturday afternoon watched it on CNN, as the cable news channel averaged 5
million total viewers from 12:15-3:45 p.m.
In comparison, Fox News and CNN sister net HLN were
neck-and-neck for second place with 1.4 million viewers while 709,000 watched on
MSNBC. In the news-targeted adults 25-54 demo, CNN also led with 2.2 million
viewers to HLN's 448,000, FNC's 405,000 and MSNBC's 251,000.
Total viewership peaked from the 1-2 p.m. hour on the cable
news networks, when CNN drew 5.25 million viewers, Fox News had 1.52 million
viewers,HLN saw 1.48 million viewers and MSNBC attracted 813,000
viewers.
Ratings for E! and BET, which also aired funeral coverage,
have not yet been released.
