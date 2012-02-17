Cable Nets Line Up to Telecast Houston Funeral

RELATED: Bounce TV to Broadcast Whitney Houston Funeral

BET, Centric and CNN this Saturday will air live coverage of late pop music icon Whitney Houston's funeral, the networks announced Thursday.BET and Centric's Live: The Homegoing of Whitney Houstonwill begin its coverage of the Houston funeral from New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, N.J. at 11:30 a.m. The special will feature commentary from on-air correspondents April Woodard and Lola Oguinake, network executives said.

Later that evening BET will air a one-hour special, BET Remembers Whitney, in which BET News correspondent Bevy Smith interviews music and television personalities such as Kim Burrell, Kelley Price, Faith Evans, Ledisi, India.Arie, Tisha Martin Campbell and Tichina Arnold as they share memories of Houston.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.