Cable Hall of Fame Ceremony Set for April 4 in NYC

The 2018 Cable Hall of Fame celebration will be held on April 4 in New York City at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, the first time the event will be staged in New York, The Cable Center said.

The venue, in the former Ziegfeld Theater building, is opening this fall, and The Cable Center said it will be the site of the Cable Hall of Fame festivities annually at least through 2020. The ceremony used to move yearly based on where the NCTA's annual conventionwas held. (MCN's Wonder Womencelebratory luncheonalso will be held there, on March 22, 2018.)

The 2018 Cable Hall of Fame class will be named in early October, the center said.



