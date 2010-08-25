Cable Facing Summer Primetime Dip

This summer hasn't been as hot for basic cable networks from a

Nielsen standpoint as the industry has lost household share ground to

the broadcast networks, bucking a decade-long trend.

With five days

left in the summer TV season, ad-supported cable networks have averaged a

65.3 household share, a three-tenths of share drop from last year's

65.6 mark, according to a Turner Research analysis of Nielsen data. If

the numbers hold up -- Nielsen's summer season set to close on Sunday

Aug. 29 -- it would mark first time cable lost household share in a

non-Summer Olympics year since the turn of the century, according to

Turner.

On the flip side, the four major broadcast networks averaged a

24.2 share, up 2% from last year's 23.8 mark. ABC, benefiting in part

on the strength of its June National Basketball Association post-season

coverage -- posted a 22% share increase to pace the broadcast surge.

In

2008, the broadcasters posted a 9% summer share increase behind NBC's

Michael Phelps-fueled Summer Olympics coverage from Beijing, said

Turner. Otherwise, cable has netted gains each summer since the start of

the new millenium.



