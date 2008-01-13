Cable Cleans Up at Golden Globe Awards

Cable networks, led by HBO, nearly swept the Golden Globe Awards Sunday, winning all but one of the television categories.

HBO grabbed six wins, including best comedy series, for Extras; best miniseries, for Longford; and several acting awards. AMC’s rookie drama Mad Men won for best dramatic series and best actor in a dramatic series, for Jon Hamm.

FX’s Damages won for best actress in dramatic series, for Glenn Close, and Showtime’s Californicationwon for best actor in a comedy series, for David Duchovny.

NBC’s 30 Rock was the sole broadcast show to win in the TV categories, grabbing the award for best actress in a comedy, for Tina Fey.

The Golden Globes were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a press conference Sunday evening in lieu of the traditional gala ceremony. The three-hour broadcast, complete with red-carpet prelude, was scuttled by the Writers Guild of America strike, which ensured that members of the Screen Actors Guild would not cross picket lines to attend the ceremony.

For the complete list of Golden Globes winners, click here.