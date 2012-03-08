Cable Chiefs: Original Programming, Digital Presence Key in Evolving Landscape

Where once was a television landscape dominated by two clear

competitors with leaders in broadcast and cable, there

is now is a crowded field populated by numerous other players such as

Netflix, YouTube and Hulu which have begun creating their own original content.

Added to that space – and complicating matters – is the increasing importance

of a strong, branded digital presence.

That changing digital world was at the forefront of cable

executives' minds at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society's Newsmaker

Luncheon: Cable Programming Summit at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly

Hills, Calif., moderated by Access Hollywood's Billy Bush.

"You have to constantly evolve and react to these new

platforms that are opening, and create new models to compensate," said Joel

Stillerman, executive VP of original programming and production and digital

content at AMC.

Multiscreen viewing is a model that many, if not all,

networks are picking up and developing. While the cable executives agree that

great content is the catalyst for a great social presence, expanding the brand

to multiple platforms has become a necessary step for all players.

Cable networks are using those new platforms in a variety of

ways. Stillerman cites The Walking Dead after-show The Talking Dead,

which was launched as venue for fans to interact with the show's cast and crew

via Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms. Similarly, TNT, which

is launching its rebooted version of Dallas in June, is utilizing

the new Facebook Timeline feature to bring in new audience members (who would

otherwise be unfamiliar with the Dallas history) more savvy with social

media.

"[N]ow it's the industry norm," David Janollari, head of

programming at MTV, said. "You have to go out there and put more of your

content on all of these different platforms in advance of launching your show,

as well as while you're sustaining the run of the series."

It's not just adding content to more distribution portals –

it's more content in general. Cable once relied heavily on acquisitions, but

now has shifted its sights to original programming. AMC, for instance, once

touted as the home of "American Movie Classics" is now better known as the home

of Emmy-winning Mad Men and the aforementioned Walking Dead.

Michael Wright, executive VP and head of programming for

TNT, TBS and TCM, says that that is where their model is changing most. TNT

jumped on the original content bandwagon several years ago with The Closer,

which is just now ending its seven-year run.

Wright stressed the importance of developing content that is

purely the network's own. "Content that is exclusive to that brand and

affiliated with that brand is your best friend," Wright said.

The strength of an acquired show can also be used as a

strong lead-in for the network's original content. The Closer, one of

TNT's most successful shows, launched out of Law & Order; similarly,

TBS' recent acquisition and success with The Big Bang Theory could prove

to be a useful asset.

Starz managing director Carmi Zlotnik summed up the theme of

the panel – and the industry – more decisively.

"I don't think there's ever a point you can sit back and

say...that the platforms have established themselves and we know what we're

doing. The constant theme that we've all learned [is that] we all need to

evolve or die," Zlotnik said. "It's a fascinating period, where the creativity

and what we do in shows is evolving at the same time as the platforms that

they're placed on changes as well."