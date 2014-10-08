Cable Center Names 2015 Hall of Fame Class
By Kent Gibbons
The ranks of the Cable Hall of Fame has swelled by six members.
The Cable Center announced today the members of its Cable Hall of Fame Class of 2015, with the half-dozen newly elected industry leaders slated to be inducted during the 18th annual Cable Hall of Fame Celebration. The ceremony will be in conjunction with the National Cable & Telecommunications Association’s Internet and Television Expo (INTX), May 5-7, 2015, in Chicago.
The Class of 2015 honorees are:
- Chris Berman, Sportscaster, ESPN
- Bill Roedy, Global Health Ambassador and Former Chairman and CEO of MTV Networks International
- Steve Simmons,Chairman, Patriot Media and Communications
- JC Sparkman, Chief Operating Officer, TCI, Retired
- Tony Werner, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Comcast Cable
- Eleanor Winter, Senior Vice President, NCTA
