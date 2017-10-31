Cable Center Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Class

The Cable Center announced its 2018 Cable Hall of Fame class, a list of industry luminaries from the cable programming and operations sectors that will be inducted during the 21st annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration on April 4 at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.



The honorees are:

Nomi Bergman, Senior Executive, Advance/Newhouse



John Bickham, President and Chief Operating Officer, Charter Communications



Jarl Mohn, President and CEO, NPR



Richard Plepler, Chairman & CEO, HBO



Neil Smit, Vice Chairman, Comcast Corporation



The honorees were chosen based on their leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation in media. Since 1998, 127 leaders have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.



“We are thrilled to roll out the red carpet for our 2018 inductees at our first Cable Hall of Fame celebration in New York at the phenomenal Ziegfeld Ballroom,” said Penthera Partners CEO and chairman of The Cable Center’s board of directors Michael Willner in a statement. “This year’s honorees are some of the most respected leaders in our industry, and they have helped to shape the face of cable for future generations.”



The ceremony will be held at the recently renovated Ziegfeld Ballroom, which opened this fall in the former Ziegfeld Theater building. The Ziegfeld hosted Hollywood's top blockbuster movie premieres for decades, earning acclaim as one of the most celebrated venues in the world. The Ziegfeld Ballroom will be the home for the Cable Hall of Fame through at least 2020.



“The dedication, hard work and entrepreneurial spirit shown by this year’s inductees has helped to guide the successful development of our industry,” said The Cable Center CEO Jana L. Henthorn in a statement. "We look forward to honoring this stellar class on April 4."