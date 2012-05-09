Cable Boosts 3Q News Corp. Profit

Updated 8:55 a.m.





Costs connected with the scandals surrounding its British

newspapers didn't stop News Corp. from reporting higher profits as its cable

networks registered another strong quarter.





Net income rose 47% to $937 million, or 38 cents a share, in the company's

fiscal third quarter, from $639 million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.





The quarter includes a $63 million charge related to the cost of the ongoing

investigations of the cellphone hacking scandal that led to the closure of the

British paper The News of the World

and a $111 million pre-tax gain from British Sky Broadcasting's share

repurchase program. The prior year's quarter had a $125 million charge stemming

from litigation at its marketing services business. Excluding all special

charges, earnings per share were 37 cents, compared to 26 cents a year ago, the

company said.





Revenues rose 2% to $8.4 billion.





"Once again, News Corporation showed strong operational momentum in the

quarter, driven by significant growth at our Cable Network Programming and

Filmed Entertainment segments," CEO Rupert Murdoch said in a statement.

"With our disciplined approach to monetizing our brands, I believe we are

better situated than ever to capitalize on the increasing global demand for our

superior content."





During the company's conference call with analysts, News

Corp. COO Chase Carey addressed the company's reaction to last week's report by

a British Parliamentary committee on the hacking scandal that said that Murdoch

was not fit to run a major international company. Carey said he flatly rejected

that assertion, calling it a "purely partisan" finding. "Rupert is taking great

business risks, especially in the U.K., where he's led News Corp.'s heavy

investment, building Sky, creating greater consumer choice to 10 million homes,

and creating 19,000 jobs. We invested in The

Times and The Sunday Times, titles

that were we're nearly out of business before Rupert made the decision to save

them. He's one of the smartest, most forward thinking executives of our time

and both the board and I rebuff any notion that he is unfit to run this

company," Carey said.





Operating income rose 15% to $846 million at News Corp.'s

cable network programming segment. Revenues were up 16%, while expenses grew

17% because of the launch of UFC programming and production of additional NBA

games following the league's lockout.





"Our Channels business is a growth business, still in its

evolution and we're committed to investing in content to strengthen our

leadership position. We're not merely going to focus on squeezing the margins,"

Carey said.





Income at the company's domestic channels increased 17%,

driven by double-digit growth at the regional sports networks, FX Network and

Fox News, the company said.





Affiliate revenue growth rose 15% reflecting higher rates at all of the

domestic networks, including the RSNs and Fox News.





Advertising revenue at the domestic cable channels grew 10%

in the quarter, with double-digit gains at Fox News and the National Geographic

Channels.





Operating income at News Corp. television segments, including the Fox broadcast

network, fell 11% to $171 million. The decline reflects the absence of

advertising revenues and operating profit generated by last year's Super Bowl.

Excluding the effects of the Super Bowl, ad revenue at the TV stations and

broadcast networks were flat, with higher prices offset by lower ratings for American Idol.





Asked about expectations for future American Idol ratings, Carey noted that it had recently surpassed

NBC's The Voice as the most-watched

TV show.





"It was down more than we would've liked this year, but it's

a big valuable franchise and makes a lot of money. We certainly think we've got

a lot of life left in it and I think our challenge is -- more next year is to

put some fresh energy," he said. "Our

challenge is...to put some fresh energy and I think we did well a year ago, probably

not well enough this past year."





With the upfronts imminent, Carey provided some about ad

market trends. In national broadcast scatter, "we're seeing a solid market with current pricing of low to

midteens above last year's upfront, and June quarter cancellations were in line

with historical averages."





He added that on the cable front, "current scatter is

healthy with entertainment scatter up midteens" and on the local side, "the

markets have been softer, and we're seeing a mixed pacing with heavy auto

spending offset by declines in other categories."





The

company said its revenues from retransmission doubled from a year ago.