Cable Ad Revenue Jumped to $22.1B in 2011

Cable networks had another banner year for ad sales in 2011.

The Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau says that its final tally of ad sales figures show that national cable networks took in $22.1 billion in ad revenues, up 7.8% from 2010.

The increase comes on top of the 9.6% gain the cable networks registered in 2010 as the economy began to rebound from the recession.

Cable has been increasing its share of national ad revenues as its ratings rise and buyers look to cable's lower prices to rein in media inflation.

The CAB also says that advertisers are interested in high rated original cable series such as AMC's Walking Dead, MTV's Jersey Shore and FX's Sons of Anarchy and networks' willingness to help marketers reach viewers on multiple screens.

"In staying close to agencies and advertisers throughout 2010 and 2011 we knew cable's role as primary driver in the media plans and marketing mix would increase to new heights," said Sean Cunningham, CAB president.