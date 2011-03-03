CAB Says Cable Ad Revenue Grew 12%

The cable industry scored record highs in both national and local advertising revenues in 2010, according to the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau.

Cable ad revenues were $27.1 billion, up 12% from 2009. National network revenues were $20.5 billion, up 9.6% and local cable revenues jumped 20% to $6.6 billion.

“In a 2010 where US marketers were literally trying to advertise their way out of a recession, the fact that they turned to cable in droves both nationally and locally speaks volumes about the lead and ‘must-have’ role that cable has earned in the marketing mix” said Sean Cunningham, CEO and president of the CAB.

The CAB said original programming helped drive the performance of the national cable networks. There was also a gain in non-linear ads on cable.

The auto, retain and political categories contributed to cable’s strong showing in 2010.