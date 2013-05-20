CAB: Cable Shows Tops in Multiscreen Usage

In a pre-upfront research report, the Cabletelevision

Advertising Bureau spells out increases in consumption of cable content and

brands across multiple screens.

According to the report, consumers spend more than 85 hours

per week with cable content on TV and the Internet, beating the 34 hours

consumers spend with broadcast content and the 24 hours consumers spend with

Facebook and the four top Internet portals.

Cable shows also account for 71% of the social-media

activity driven by the 20 most socially-active TV programs, the report says.

Broadcast represented 27% of the social activity of the top 20 shows, with pay

cable accounting for the remaining 2%. Basic cable shows accounted for 67% of

the social media reflecting positive sentiment.

That new media data comes on top of traditional ratings

dominance, according to the CAB, which says cable now accounts for 92% of the

total day salable ratings points, as well as 75% of ad supported primetime

ratings points.

"While

there has been a perception that Cable brands were well-followed on the

Internet, Mobile and Social media, our ability to quantify their collective

size per screen and on combined screens has been a real eye-opener among our

customers; it's clear Cable owns the primary media relationship with the US

consumer by a wide margin," said CAB CEO and president Sean Cunningham.