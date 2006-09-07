CAA Ups Mand

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted Michael Mand to head of corporate communications for the agency.

Mand, who has been with the agency since 2001, will head up media relations, internal communications and marketing strategies.

Prior to joining CAA, Mand worked in public relations and marketing roles with PR firm Manning Selvage & Lee and global agency Burson-Marsteller’s headquarters in New York.

Mand replaces Wendy Smith, who is leaving the agency to join Polo Ralph Lauren.