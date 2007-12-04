C-SPAN to Stream Media-Ownership Hearing

C-SPAN said Tuesday that it will stream Wednesday’s Energy & Commerce Committee hearing on media ownership.

The hearing will feature all five Federal Communications Commission members, as well as representatives of the newspaper, broadcasting and media-activist communities.

C-SPAN vice president Peter Kiley said in an e-mail that "commitments to other programs" prevented C-SPAN from carrying the hearing live on one of its TV channels, but a tape of the hearing will air at a later time.

The hearing will stream live at C-SPAN.org starting at 9:30 a.m. -- if it starts on time -- and will be archived for on-demand viewing.

C-SPAN covered last week's delayed FCC public meeting, with a team ready to go at 9:30 a.m. for a hearing that eventually started at about 9:20 p.m.

Wednesday’s hearing could have some fireworks, with chairman John Dingell (D-Mich.) having asked FCC chairman Kevin Martin to delay a Dec. 18 vote on loosening the newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership ban that the chairman has said he would like to vote on, effectively wrapping up a years-long review of media ownership.