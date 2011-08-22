C-SPAN to Profile Presidential 'Contenders'

C-SPAN will air a series of live weekly programs profiling failed presidential candidates who succeeded in changing political history.



Starting Sept. 9, the post-Labor Day kickoff to the campaign season, the cable net will air The Contenders: They Lost The Election But Changed Political History, 90-minute shows at 9 p.m. ET that will begin with a profile of Henry Clay and continue through a Dec. 9 airing of a profile of Ross Perot.



The candidates profiled, which include Thomas Dewey, Barry Goldwater and Hubert Humphrey, had to be a national party nominee at least once, have an impact on politics of their time, and ran before 1996 "allowing some passage of time for historical context."