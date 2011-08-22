C-SPAN to Profile Presidential 'Contenders'
C-SPAN will air a series of live weekly programs profiling failed presidential candidates who succeeded in changing political history.
Starting Sept. 9, the post-Labor Day kickoff to the campaign season, the cable net will air The Contenders: They Lost The Election But Changed Political History, 90-minute shows at 9 p.m. ET that will begin with a profile of Henry Clay and continue through a Dec. 9 airing of a profile of Ross Perot.
The candidates profiled, which include Thomas Dewey, Barry Goldwater and Hubert Humphrey, had to be a national party nominee at least once, have an impact on politics of their time, and ran before 1996 "allowing some passage of time for historical context."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.