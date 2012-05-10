C-SPAN to Produce and Air Series on First Ladies
C-SPAN will produce and air a two-year series profiling the
nation's First Ladies.
The series, in association with the White House Historical
Association, will debut Feb. 18, 2013 (President's Day), with Martha
Washington. Season one ends in June 2013 with Ida McKinley. Season two starts
in September 2013 with Edith Roosevelt and ends in Feb 2014 with Michelle
Obama. The series features First Ladies "over 44 administrations,"
which means through Obama.
C-SPAN producer Mark Farkas will executive produce. Advising
on the project will be Richard Norton Smith, presidential historian at George
Mason University; historian and Morgan State University Professor Emeritus
Roselyn Terborg-Penn, and White House historian and author William Seale (The President's House).
