C-SPAN to Produce and Air Series on First Ladies

C-SPAN will produce and air a two-year series profiling the

nation's First Ladies.

The series, in association with the White House Historical

Association, will debut Feb. 18, 2013 (President's Day), with Martha

Washington. Season one ends in June 2013 with Ida McKinley. Season two starts

in September 2013 with Edith Roosevelt and ends in Feb 2014 with Michelle

Obama. The series features First Ladies "over 44 administrations,"

which means through Obama.

C-SPAN producer Mark Farkas will executive produce. Advising

on the project will be Richard Norton Smith, presidential historian at George

Mason University; historian and Morgan State University Professor Emeritus

Roselyn Terborg-Penn, and White House historian and author William Seale (The President's House).