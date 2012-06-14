C-SPAN, National Journal Team for Coverage

C-SPAN said Thursday it will regularly start using National

Journal reporters and editors in its congressional campaign coverage.

That will include appearances on Washington Journal, adding context to simulcasts of over 100 Senate

and House debates on local TV stations, and revealing the latest National

Journal poll results on C-SPAN's air.

The Journal will also let C-SPAN in on how the political

sausage-making process is covered, with live and taped coverage of its

editorial meetings with candidates.