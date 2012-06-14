C-SPAN, National Journal Team for Coverage
C-SPAN said Thursday it will regularly start using National
Journal reporters and editors in its congressional campaign coverage.
That will include appearances on Washington Journal, adding context to simulcasts of over 100 Senate
and House debates on local TV stations, and revealing the latest National
Journal poll results on C-SPAN's air.
The Journal will also let C-SPAN in on how the political
sausage-making process is covered, with live and taped coverage of its
editorial meetings with candidates.
