C-SPAN Launches Second Season of 'First Ladies'

C-SPAN will launch the second season of its series of First Lady profiles on Sept. 9.

First up on First Ladies: Influence and Image, will be Edith Roosevelt (last season left off with Ida McKinley), and the series ends Feb. 10, 2014 with Michelle Obama.

The series, which looks at the public and private lives, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on C-SPAN and C-SPAN3, as well as on C-SPAN Radio and live streamed on c-span.org.