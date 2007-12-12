C-SPAN III to Air Senate Commerce Committee Hearing

C-SPAN said it will cover Thursday’s potentially contentious meeting between Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin and the other commissioners and members of the Senate Commerce Committee.

Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) has been pushing legislation to block Martin's still-planned vote on media-ownership rules at the FCC's Dec. 18 public meeting.

C-SPAN will air the hearing live at 10 a.m. on C-SPAN III. It wanted to air a House Energy & Commerce Committee hearing with the commissioners last week on one of its TV networks, as well, but it had to stream it on its Web site instead due to scheduling issues.

Thursday's hearing will also be streamed on C-SPAN’s site.