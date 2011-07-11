C-SPAN to Debut Library of Congress Doc on July 18

C-SPAN will debut a 90-minute documentary on the Library of Congress July 18 at 8 p.m. and again at 11 p.m.

The original doc takes a high-definition, behind-the-stacks, look at the "past, present and future, of the world's largest library.

The show was produced by C-SPAN vet Connie Doebele. Excerpts from the show are already available on YouTube.

The library has 900 collections of papers from members of Congress dating back to the continental Congress and Josiah Bartlett, Declaration of Independence signer, Congressman and governor from New Hampshire (the name West Wing co-opted for its President and former New Hampshire governor, Martin Sheen).