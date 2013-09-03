C-SPAN to Cover White House's Syria Pitch to Senate Foreign Relations Committee

C-SPAN will cover live a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday, when the White House brings out its big buns to make the case for military action in Syria.

The Congress is still not scheduled to convene to debate the issue until Sept. 9, when it returns from tis August recess, but Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, Secretary of State John Kerry and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Martin Dempsey are scheduled to make the case at the hearing, which is slated to start at 2:30 p.m.

C-SPAN will also carry it on C-SPAN Radio and it will also be webcast by the committee.