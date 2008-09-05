C-SPAN Cofounder Evans Honored

Cable veteran and C-SPAN cofounder John Evans was honored for his work fighting AIDS.

The Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine awarded Evans a lifetime-achievement award for public service.

Evans -- chairman of Evans Telecommunications, former president of Houser Communications and a board member of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association -- is also a member of the Institute's advisory board, as well as the board of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative.

He has spoken about the AIDS crisis, including at a summit on world health philanthropy, and he was tapped in 1999 to head up a project to accelerate the development of an AIDS vaccine.

The award will be given out Sept. 12 at a ceremony in Baltimore.