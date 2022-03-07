Byron Allen, Ralph Oakley Get Broadcasters Foundation Awards at NAB
By Michael Malone published
Gordon Smith will be given Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting prize
The Broadcasters Foundation of America will hold its annual breakfast Wednesday, April 27, at the Encore Hotel during the NAB Show in Las Vegas. All broadcasters are welcome to attend. Leadership Awards and an Excellence in Broadcasting Award will be given out.
Leadership Awards go to Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group; Pierre Bouvard, chief insights officer, Cumulus Media; Ralph Oakley, retired president and CEO, Quincy Media; Christine Travaglini, president, Katz Radio Group; and Dennis Wharton, retired executive VP, media relations, NAB.
The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award goes to Gordon Smith, special advisor to the NAB, and former president and CEO of the organization. That award goes to the individual “whose work in broadcasting exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship,” according to the Broadcasters Foundation.
The foundation provides financial aid to broadcasters in acute need from critical illness, accident, or serious misfortune.
Last year’s breakfast was postponed due to the pandemic. The honorees announced in 2021 will be presented with their award at this year’s event. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
