NAB Elects TV Board Members

Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO, media operations, at Tegna, has been elected to a two-year term on the National Association of Broadcasters TV board.

Her term begins in June as do the the members re-elected to two-year terms on the board.

Those are Patrick McCreery, president, Meredith Local Media Group; Ralph Oakley president, Quincy Media; Jimmy Goodmon, president, WRAL & Fox/Capitol Broadcasting Company; Bert Medina, president, WPLG-TV Pembroke, FL; and Louis Wall, president, SagamoreHill Broadcasting.

