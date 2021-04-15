Byron Allen Joins NAB Television Board
Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios chief will start two-year term in June 2021
Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, was elected to the National Association of Broadcasters' television board Wednesday.
Allen will start his two-year term in June 2021.
The NAB also said that the following TV board members had been re-elected: David Bradley, chairman and CEO; News-Press & Gazette Co.; Chris Cornelius, VP, business development, Morgan Murphy Broadcasting; David Hanna, president, Lockwood Broadcasting; Robert Hubbard, president/CEO, Hubbard Television Group and VP, Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. (HBI); and Chris Ripley, president and CEO, Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Also Read: Byron Allen: We Must Have Economic Inclusion for Black-Owned Media
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.