Byron Allen, Entrepreneur Who Bought The Weather Channel, Sets Sights on OTT Sports

Byron Allen, the comedian, TV producer and programming entrepreneur who recently bought The Weather Channel and is preparing to launch a sports streaming service, has joined the keynote lineup at the OTT & Video Distribution Summit on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Allen, is the founder, owner, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, a distribution company overseeing eight high-definition networks, dozens of first-run syndicated shows and more than 5,000 hours of HD content. He has also entered the world of independent film producing, most notably with 2017's surprise comedy hit 47 Meters Down, starring Mandy Moore.

ES recently bought The Weather Group in a deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition brings cable network The Weather Channel and streaming service Local Now under the ES umbrella.

Now Allen is moving closer to launching a global sports service that will aggregate programming from independent sports networks onto one platform, sold by subscription directly to consumers. Originally slated for late 2017, the still unnamed service is aiming for a beta launch this month ahead of a full launch around the end of the third quarter, ES officials said this week. The ES entry comes at a time when direct-to-consumer sports offerings including aggregation are popping up all over, including ESPN's ESPN+, Turner's Bleacher Report Live and CBS's CBS Sports HQ.

Allen joins a speaker lineup at the OTT & Video Distribution Summit that also includes Kathy Payne, head of content acquisition management, Amazon Prime Video Channels; Simon Adams, general manager, video and sports, Gracenote; Jeff Binder, executive VP, home and entertainment, T-Mobile; and Will Marks, senior VP, Ovation.

