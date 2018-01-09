Buzzr Picks Up ‘Supermarket Sweep,’ ‘Celebrity Name Game’

Game show channel Buzzr is adding to its offerings, debuting Supermarket Sweep Monday, Jan. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET, with a second airing at 11:30 p.m. Buzzr also welcomes Celebrity Name Game, hosted by Craig Ferguson, to its air Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET and then at 11 p.m. ET.



“We wanted to kick 2018 off in a big way by further expanding Buzzr’s retro game show lineup,” said Ron Garfield, executive VP and general manager of Buzzr. "With the addition of both Supermarket Sweep and Celebrity Name Game, Buzzr will undoubtedly continue to broaden its fanbase in the new year. The network has truly become the most comprehensive place for game show enthusiasts to experience the very best iconic content within this genre of entertainment.”



David Ruprecht hosts Supermarket Sweep, which sends players on a race through an in-studio grocery shopping experience. Three teams of two relatives compete to ring up the largest cash register receipt as they hunt down items hidden among the supermarket aisles and shelves. According to Buzzr, “Capturing a time before self-checkout and when grocery bags were offered free of charge, Supermarket Sweep will provide a cart full of fun to Buzzr’s regular weekday lineup.”



FremantleMedia owns Buzzr, which launched in 2015. FremantleMedia also plans to create new episodes of Supermarket Sweep.



Celebrity Name Game premiered in syndication in fall of 2014 and ran for three seasons. The show teams celebrities with contestants to identify famous names, including actors, singers, athletes and politicians. Celebrity Name Game was produced by FremantleMedia North America and distributed by Debmar-Mercury in the U.S.



Celebrity Name Game will be part of a new Friday night programming block on Buzzr that includes Temptation: The New Sale of the Century (2007-2008) and Family Feud with host Richard Karn (2002-2006).



Buzzr broadcasts to more than 70% of U.S. DMA households.