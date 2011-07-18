Buyer Survey Finds Few Ad Budget Cuts

Media buyers say there have been

only slight cuts in client ad budgets in the past three months, but say 2011 is

still coming in a bit better than they'd expected earlier in the year, according

to a survey conducted by Deutsche Bank.

The cuts were driven by rises in

commodities pricing, a poor labor market and disruptions to auto inventories

caused by the natural disasters in Japan. Nevertheless buyers remain fairly

optimistic about the rest of the year, including fourth-quarter scatter.

Deutsche Bank called the survey

results "quite reassuring. " Analysts Matt Chesler and Doug Mitchelson noted

that the apparent disconnect between the current healthy ad market and the

softening data from the economic and geopolitical environment. The brokerage

nevertheless slightly lowered its 2011 ad forecast to 2.6% growth and increased

its 2012 forecast to 4.5%.

Among media, online is showing the

biggest gains, followed by TV, then outdoor. TV budgets have been stable over

the past three months, with cable nets continuing to gain share versus. Third

quarter scatter pricing is averaging mid-teen increases across all dayparts,

with broadcast prime up 25%. Buyers said they expect fourth-quarter scatter to

be up 10% over upfront.

Other media were expected to show

declines.

The strongest client categories are

tech, media and telecom, according to the survey. Softest are travel,

restaurants and retail. Auto has dropped but Deutsche Bank expects autos to move

back up in 2011 as inventories rebound.

Deutsche Bank said it interviewed 13

buyers who manage more than $5 billion in ad spending.