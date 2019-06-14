Buttigieg on HBO’s ‘Axios’ June 16

Documentary news series Axios checks in with presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg in the episode on HBO June 16. The episode airs 6 p.m. ET/PT. Mike Allen, executive editor of Axios, sits with Buttigieg at his South Bend, Indiana headquarters. Buttigieg is mayor of South Bend.

He discusses President Trump, foreign policy and personal matters, including the toll of his service in Afghanistan as a lieutenant in the United States Navy Reserve, and the challenges he faced upon his return, along with how it has informed his views on veterans' policies. Buttigieg also discusses being the first openly gay nominee for president.

The episode also sees Axios’ autonomous vehicles reporter, Joann Muller, sit with General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. They discuss autonomous vehicles, the future of A.I. and driving, politics and the reallocation of GM jobs.

Axios also visits the headquarters of Lego in Denmark to learn about the toy company moving from petroleum-based plastic bricks to sustainably-sourced materials.

Finally, reporter Alayna Treene and Axios editor-in-chief Nick Johnston visit the Capitol to speak with a range of Democratic leaders in Congress about the possibility of impeaching the president.

Axios is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV. The executive producers are Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan. Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill direct and produce the series.

Season two has four episodes this spring, the finale one June 23, and four more in the fall.