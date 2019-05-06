‘Busy Tonight’ to End in May

E! late-night show Busy Tonight will end May 16. The program debuted in October. Busy Philipps hosts.

“Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes,” said E! in a statement.

Busy Tonight airs four nights a week. In January, E! moved it from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Caissie St. Onge is showrunner and Tina Fey is an executive producer.

@BusyPhilipps shared on Twitter, “I'm beyond proud of what we've built in such a short period of time and I'm hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on. Goodnight you guys. I love you.”