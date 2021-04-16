Trending

Busted Pilot: 'Shameless' Ends, 'Mare of Easttown' Begins, 'Jeopardy!' Tries New Talent



Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about the end of Showtime's Shameless, the premiere of HBO's Mare of Easttown, and Jeopardy!'s new guest hosts.

