Business & Finance Emmy Nominees Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today announced nominations for Business and Financial Reporting Emmy Awards, with CBS leading all networks with 12. CNBC was nominated for 6, ABC and PBS for four, Bloomberg for three and NBC, CNN and HDNet nominated for two each. Web sites Minyanville.com and Newsweek.com were both nominated for one Emmy.

Mortgage foreclosures, oil prices and, more recently, stock market woes seem to dominate business, reflected in a few of the nominations, including "The Soaring Cost of Energy" for the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, "Mortgage Crisis Investigations" for NBC Nightly News and the Today show, "Subprime in the Schoolhouse" on Bloomberg and "Mortgage Mess" from Now on PBS.

Winners will be announced Tuesday December 2 at a luncheon in New York City.