Burton Named to Senior VP Post at ABC Entertainment

William Burton has been named senior VP, daytime, sports and syndicated development/production at ABC Entertainment.

Burton, who had been general manager and president of KGO-TV, ABC’s station in San Francisco, will report to Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, effective immediately.

In his new position, Burton is responsible for the creation and production of all syndicated programming across ABC platforms. He will be working on the new Tamron Hall talk show now in development for fall 2019.

Burton will also work on opportunities to maximize sports content on ABC and will collaborate with other divisions of ABC, ESPN and The Walt Disney Co.

“Bill has a great track record within the ABC family. I’m excited to see him create new opportunities across divisions to further leverage our syndicated and sports content to deepen our engagement with viewers,” said Dungey.

Earlier in his career, he was VP, programming, advertising and promotion, and director of creative services at ABC-owned KABC-TV in Los Angeles, director of creative services at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, and a promotion writer/producer at KUSA-TV in Denver.