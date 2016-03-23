Burnett Dating Series ‘Coupled’ Debuts on Fox May 17

Mark Burnett’s unscripted series Coupled premieres on Fox Tuesday, May 17, following the season three premiere of Hotel Hell. Hosted by entertainer Terrence “J” Jenkins, Coupled follows 12 young professional women looking for love, who meet face-to-face with eligible men in a tropical paradise.

Adding a brushstroke of modernity, the love-seekers are armed with cellphones, with their text messages popping up on the TV screen.

Coupled is produced by MGM Television and Grandma’s House Entertainment. The series is created and executive produced by Burnett, Tom Shelly, Ben and Dan Newmark and Larry Barron. MGM is the worldwide distributor outside the U.S. and Canada.

Season Three of Hotel Hell kicks off with chef Gordon Ramsay traveling the country to check out ailing hotels firsthand and attempt to get these establishments on the right track. The unscripted series is produced by One Potato Two Potato. Ramsay, Patricia Llewellyn, Maria Silver, Lindsay Kugler and Pip Wells are executive producers.