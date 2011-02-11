'Burn Notice' TV Movie to Premiere Apr. 17

Burn Notice: The Fall

of Sam Axe, the prequel film to the USA series, will premiere Sunday, Apr.

17 at 9 p.m. on USA.

The film stars Burn

Notice's Bruce Campbell as Lieutenant Commander Sam Axe who is sent to

Colombia in 2005 to advise a local military platoon.

The two-hour Fox Television Studios movie is directed by Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan and

written and executive produced by Burn

Notice creator Matt Nix. Donovan, Campbell and Mikkel Bondesen are also

executive producers.