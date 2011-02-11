'Burn Notice' TV Movie to Premiere Apr. 17
Burn Notice: The Fall
of Sam Axe, the prequel film to the USA series, will premiere Sunday, Apr.
17 at 9 p.m. on USA.
The film stars Burn
Notice's Bruce Campbell as Lieutenant Commander Sam Axe who is sent to
Colombia in 2005 to advise a local military platoon.
The two-hour Fox Television Studios movie is directed by Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan and
written and executive produced by Burn
Notice creator Matt Nix. Donovan, Campbell and Mikkel Bondesen are also
executive producers.
