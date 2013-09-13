‘Burn Notice' Says Goodbye to Nearly 5 Million Viewers

USA's Burn Notice

bid farewell after seven seasons on Thursday to 4.97 million viewers, according

to Nielsen fast nationals.

Its series premiere at 9 p.m. was up 16% from the 4.3

million viewers that watched its final season premiere in June.

The episode averaged a 1.28 rating with adults 18-49 and 1.52 rating with

adults 25-54, to rank third in both demos among Thursday cable programs.

At 10 p.m. Graceland,

which was recently renewed for a second season,

drew 2.05 million viewers, up 8% from last week. The season finale also averaged

a 0.61 rating with viewers 18-49 and a 0.74 rating with those 25-54.