‘Burn Notice' Says Goodbye to Nearly 5 Million Viewers
USA's Burn Notice
bid farewell after seven seasons on Thursday to 4.97 million viewers, according
to Nielsen fast nationals.
Its series premiere at 9 p.m. was up 16% from the 4.3
million viewers that watched its final season premiere in June.
The episode averaged a 1.28 rating with adults 18-49 and 1.52 rating with
adults 25-54, to rank third in both demos among Thursday cable programs.
At 10 p.m. Graceland,
which was recently renewed for a second season,
drew 2.05 million viewers, up 8% from last week. The season finale also averaged
a 0.61 rating with viewers 18-49 and a 0.74 rating with those 25-54.
