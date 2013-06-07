‘Burn Notice' Grows in Final Season Premiere

The final season of USA's Burn Notice kicked off Thursday night, drawing 4.3 million total

viewers to its premiere at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen.

That was up 12% from its sixth season debut a year ago and a

14% increase from its finale last December. The episode posted a 1.2 rating

with adults 18-49, ranking it third on cable for the night behind History's Pawn Stars and a repeat of The Big Bang Theory on TBS.

Following Burn Notice,

USA's highly promoted new drama Graceland

had a solid opening, averaging 3.3 million total viewers at 10 p.m., retaining

77% of its lead-in. The series starring Daniel Sunjata and Aaron Tveit follows

a group of undercover agents who share a beach house and marks a move toward

more serialized storytelling for the network.