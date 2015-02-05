Bunim/Murray Ups Greco, Solomon to Senior VP

Bunim/Murray announced Thursday it has promoted John Greco to senior VP of production and Noah Solomon to senior VP of business and legal affairs.

Both Greco and Solomon previously served as vice presidents in their respective areas.

Additionally, chief financial officer Mark Lebowitz will expand his duties to include oversight of Bunim/Murray’s IT department.

In his new role, Greco will continue to oversee production, including casting, preproduction and production of Bunim/Murray series. Greco has overseen such series as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe& Lamar, The Real World, The Challenge, and Bad Girls Club.

Solomon will oversee all areas of business and legal affairs, including general corporate legal matters, negotiations and agreements for development, production, financing, licensing and distribution. He will also add oversight of the business development department. Prior to joining Bunim/Murray in 2012, Solomon served as head of legal affairs for BBC Worldwide Productions.