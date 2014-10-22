Bunim/Murray Productions Opens New York Office

West Coast production company Bunim/Murray is opening up shop in New York City. The company has hired producer Rob Bagshaw to lead the East Coast office as senior VP of development and production

Bunim/Murray produces The Real World, Project Runway and its spinoff Project Runway All Stars along with Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Bagshaw has worked with Bunim/Murray as executive producer of all four of Project Runway All Stars’s seasons. He has previously worked for BBC Worldwide Productions as EP of current programming and development and U.K. production company Mentorn as head of international programming.

“The opening of a New York office, led by Rob Bagshaw, reflects the evolving media landscape and our company’s continued growth across platforms,” said Gil Goldschein, president of BMP. “As well as a recognition of the increased opportunities to sell to East Coast-based buyers in cable, digital and branded entertainment."

BMP is a Banijay Group company.