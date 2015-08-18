Bunim/Murray Inks Exclusive Production Deal With WikkedCat Entertainment

Bunim/Murray Productions announced Tuesday is has signed an exclusive production deal with WikkedCat Entertainment.

Bunim/Murray will have exclusive access to WikkedCat’s unscripted series, with a focus on celebrity-reality franchises.

WikkedCat, formed by Stella Bulochnikov and Brian Sher, produces VH1’s T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle and E!’s Christina Milian Turned Up. The company is developing reality projects with Mariah Carey, Lil Wayne, Mel B and Gary Owen.

“Stella and Brian are masters of working with talent, and as we talked about the shows we all want to make, it became clear that there was a huge opportunity to partner, especially with their amazing access and our shared celeb-reality expertise,” said Gil Goldschein, chairman and CEO of Bunim/Murray Productions.