Bunim/Murray Hires Roberts As Chief Digital Officer

Production company Bunim/Murray has hired John P. Roberts to lead its BMP Digital division as chief digital officer. Roberts was most recently Endemol’s senior VP of digital media and commercial ventures.

Roberts will focus on increasing multiplatform, digital and web programming in his new position. The four-time Emmy nominee also said he plans to focus on social media content and games.

“With our continued commitment to innovation and engaging, ground-breaking storytelling, we are thrilled to bring John on board to lead BMP Digital,” said BMP president Gil Goldschein. “His extensive experience in digital and multiplatform production will help us continue to grow our digital initiatives and overall media footprint and extend our brands across multiple platforms.”

Kesila Childers was made vice president of BMP Digital, a promotion from director of digital media. She will lead the digital components of BMP productions like MTV’s The Real World and Oxygen’s Best Ink.