Bunim/Murray, Henson Alternative to Develop 'History Of'
Banijay Group's Bunim/Murray
Productions and The Jim Henson Company's Henson Alternative announced Monday that they have partnered to develop History Of, a
scripted television series featuring Henson's puppets.
The puppets will reenact
pop culture events with special appearances by celebrities in the new comedy,
executive produced by former Daily Show
with Jon Stewart writer Chris Regan.
"We've set
our sights on increasing our scripted productions, particularly those that
reach the same core 18-49 demo that our reality series do. Working with Henson
Alternative on History Of will allow
us to bring iconic pop culture moments to life in an entirely unique and
refreshingly humorous way--with puppets," said Jonathan Murray, chairman, Bunim/Murray
Productions.
Regan will also
serve as showrunner, with Bunim/Murray's Gil Goldschien also executive
producing. Bunim/Murray's Dave Stone, vice president, music development and
Rachel Speiser, vice president, development will serve as co-executive
producers.
