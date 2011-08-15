Bunim/Murray, Henson Alternative to Develop 'History Of'

Banijay Group's Bunim/Murray

Productions and The Jim Henson Company's Henson Alternative announced Monday that they have partnered to develop History Of, a

scripted television series featuring Henson's puppets.

The puppets will reenact

pop culture events with special appearances by celebrities in the new comedy,

executive produced by former Daily Show

with Jon Stewart writer Chris Regan.

"We've set

our sights on increasing our scripted productions, particularly those that

reach the same core 18-49 demo that our reality series do. Working with Henson

Alternative on History Of will allow

us to bring iconic pop culture moments to life in an entirely unique and

refreshingly humorous way--with puppets," said Jonathan Murray, chairman, Bunim/Murray

Productions.

Regan will also

serve as showrunner, with Bunim/Murray's Gil Goldschien also executive

producing. Bunim/Murray's Dave Stone, vice president, music development and

Rachel Speiser, vice president, development will serve as co-executive

producers.